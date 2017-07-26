GOP senators blink on a big chance to repeal ‘Obamacare’

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (AP) — After seven years of emphatic campaign promises, Senate Republicans demonstrated Wednesday they don’t have the stomach to repeal “Obamacare” when it really counts, as the Senate voted 55-45 to reject legislation undoing major portions of Barack Obama’s law without replacing it.
Seven Republicans joined all Democrats in rejecting an amendment by Rand Paul of Kentucky that would have repealed most of former President Obama’s health care law, with a two-year delay but no replacement. Congress passed nearly identical legislation in 2015 and sent it to Obama, who unsurprisingly vetoed it.
Both Utah Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee voted Wednesday in favor of the legislation.
“We campaigned on repealing Obamacare for seven years,” Sen Lee said Tuesday in advance of Wednesday’s Senate vote . “I hope my colleagues will honor their promise and vote with me for the 2015 repeal bill.”
Yet this time, with a president in the White House who says he’s itching to sign the bill, the measure failed on the Senate floor. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that repealing “Obamacare” without replacing it would cost more than 30 million Americans their insurance coverage, and that was a key factor in driving away a handful of Republican senators, more than Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could lose in the closely divided Senate.
The result frustrated other GOP senators, some of whom expressed disbelief that their colleagues would flip-flop on legislation they had voted for only two years ago and long promised to voters. Of the current Republican senators, only moderate Susan Collins of Maine opposed the 2015 repeal bill.
“I think everybody in there, maybe except for one senator, promised their supporters, their voters that they supported repeal of Obamacare,” Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said. “A lot of them said ‘root and branch.’ Now, we’re so far away from that. I’d just remind my colleagues, remember what you promised your voters.”
Yet the outcome was no shock in a Senate that’s already shown that unity is elusive when it comes to dealing with Obamacare. The real-world implications of repeal have proven sobering to GOP senators answering to voters who’ve come to rely on expanded insurance coverage under the law.
What the party’s senators will end up agreeing on instead is far from clear. Yet they plunged forward with debate toward their unknown goal, pressured by an impatient president. By week’s end Republicans hope to reach agreement among themselves, and eventually with the House, on some kind of repeal and replacement of the Obama law they have reviled for so long.
One possibility taking shape in talks among senators was a “skinny repeal” that would abolish just a few of the key elements of Obama’s law including mandates that everyone purchase insurance and taxes that all GOP senators can agree to oppose.
Written by ERICA WERNER and ALAN FRAM, Associated Press
In case anyone doesn’t understand how we got to this point, it’s because the GOP has been lying to their voters since the day the ACA was passed. They never had a plan to replace the ACA, and they never really wanted to replace the ACA. They’ve just been farming hatred of the ACA to produce votes to get themselves into power.
This is what one Republican senator had to say about the situation:
> Sen. Patrick J. Toomey offered a simple, remarkable explanation this week for why Republicans have struggled so mightily to find a way to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
> “Look, I didn’t expect Donald Trump to win, I think most of my colleagues didn’t, so we didn’t expect to be in this situation,” the Pennsylvania Republican said Wednesday night during a meeting with voters hosted by four ABC affiliates across his state.
And here’s what the Eric Cantor, the previous Republican Leader of the House said:
> “To give the impression that if Republicans were in control of the House and Senate, that we could do that when Obama was still in office….” His voice trails off and he shakes his head. “I never believed it.”
> He says he wasn’t the only one aware of the charade: “We sort of all got what was going on, that there was this disconnect in terms of communication, because no one wanted to take the time out in the general public to even think about ‘Wait a minute – that can’t happen.’ ” But, he adds, “if you’ve got that anger working for you, you’re gonna let it be.”
It was always a bluff. It was always a lie. It was always purely politics, and they never thought they’d ever have to follow through on the BS they were selling.
Obamacare has numerous flaws that jeopardize its sustainability. We have had several years of experience with the legislation, and based on popular opinion, a majority of Americans favor the principles of providing subsidized health insurance to a wider audience. We have several Republican states that have expanded Medicaid to a wider audience.
The self-preservation instinct kicked in for several Republican Senators, in addition to Susan Collins who has not been a supporter of repeal, ever. Thanks to the Republican voters in these few Senate districts expressing their opinions about the repeal/replace proposals, the Senators had the constituent support to vote against the bill(s).
John McCain’s impassioned plea to utilize the “normal” legislative processes to arrive at a bi-partisan repair was encouraging, but my guess is that fell on deaf ears.
Can we call these prior proposals what they were: tax reductions for very wealthy tax payers….
