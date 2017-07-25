Now you can cross Lake Powell at Halls Crossing or Bullfrog, the ferry is back in service

Halls Crossing - Bullfrog Ferry. Lake Powell, Utah, undated | Photo by Greg Willis, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0, St. George News

LAKE POWELL — The National Park Service invites the public to enjoy the services of the Charles Hall Ferry, which is operating daily again through Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The ferry provides vehicle and pedestrian traffic services across Lake Powell, between Bullfrog and Halls Crossing.

The Charles Hall Ferry is an extension of state Route 276 and saves a 90-minute drive or 125 miles from one side of Lake Powell to the other versus a 25-minute crossing on the ferry. People travelling from Salt Lake City to Halls Crossing can drive to Bullfrog and cross over on the ferry. People traveling from Grand Junction, Colorado, to Bullfrog can do the same from the Halls Crossing side. SR-276 is a very scenic route that many people enjoy driving for the views of the Clay Hills, the Lake Powell Crossing and the Henry Mountains.

The ferry is now operating daily on its summer schedule through Sept. 30. It is capable of transporting cars, trucks, recreational vehicles and trailers. The ferry service is provided on a first come, first served basis; no reservations are accepted. Current departures are as follows:

From Halls Crossing northward – the ferry leaves on even hours beginning at 8 a.m. The last departure is at 6 p.m.

From Bullfrog Marina southward – the ferry leaves on odd hours beginning at 9 a.m. The last departure is at 7 p.m.

Note: Crossing subject to change; operating hours change throughout the year.

The ferry is owned by the Utah Department of Transportation and is operated by Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas. It is occasionally out of service for repairs. The ferry service had been out of service since early June due to needed repairs and recently began operating at full service. If ferry service is crucial to your trip, we recommend you call ahead to verify that it is in service.

For the current fares and schedule, please call telephone 435-684-3088. Information is also available by emailing ferry@utah.gov or calling UDOT in-state at 511 or out-of-state at 866-511-UTAH or visit the UDOT’s Lake Powell Ferry Crossing webpage.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews