SkyWest announces daily flights between Los Angeles and St. George

Photo courtesy of SkyWest Airlines, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – SkyWest Airlines announced Tuesday that new, daily flights between St. George and Los Angeles will begin in October.

Called United Express, the once-daily, round-trip flight is well timed for business and leisure travelers, providing connection opportunities in Los Angeles. The new route opens Oct. 6

“We’re pleased to bring more service than ever to our St. George passengers,” Skywest Inc. President and CEO Chip Childs said. “With access to a fourth major airline hub at LAX, we’ve opened the West Coast and beyond for St. George travelers. In short, no matter which direction you’re headed, we’ve got you covered.”

SkyWest also offers connections to Salt Lake City, Denver and Phoenix.

SkyWest had offered flights to Los Angeles prior to 2013, but ended up dropping the route at the time in order to focus on service to Denver via Untied Airlines. The 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet will be used for the daily route.

From United Airline’s Los Angeles hub, travelers can access over 150 daily departures to 77 nonstop destinations around the world.

SkyWest will be using the 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet for the daily flights: departing St. George at 6:40 a.m. to Los Angeles; and departing Los Angeles around 7:30 p.m. to St. George.

“We’re excited once again to see SkyWest offer another destination through the St. George Regional Airport,” St. George Mayor Jon Pike said. “This further expands the opportunities for residents and visitors to fly to four major hubs and three major airlines via SkyWest and St. George. We greatly appreciate the partnership between SkyWest Airlines, Washington County and St. George to make this possible.”

The Washington County Commission and St. George City Council approved an interlocal agreement putting $450,000 into the new route.

The funding will cover the first year of operations for the Los Angeles route and to help mitigate any possible loss to SkyWest. The agreement itself will last for 18 months or as long as subsidy funds last, whichever comes first.

The city of St. George did the same for the St. George-to-Pheonix route that started last fall.

The new route is added as travel outside of St. George Regional Airport continues to grow. The Transportation Security Administration reported a 21-percent increase in departing fliers out of St. George over the last three years.

St. George-based SkyWest Airlines Inc. was founded in 1972 and has become the world’s largest regional airline.

St. George News reporter Julie Applegate contributed to this article.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.