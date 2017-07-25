John Huber’s reappointment as US attorney for Utah moves to Senate

John Huber, Utah's U.S. Attorney General, speaking at a press conference concerning the SNAP benefits fraud case involving members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Feb. 23, 2016 | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Senate Judiciary Committee approved John Huber’s nomination to be reappointed as the U.S. Attorney for Utah last week.

The committee met Thursday and approved Huber’s reappointment in a verbal vote that also included approvals of other U.S. Attorney nominations. His nomination now moves to the full Senate for approval.

Huber has been serving as the interim U.S. attorney for Utah since March following his offer of resignation requested by the Trump Administration.

At the time, Huber and other U.S. attorneys who had been appointed by former President Barack Obama were asked to resign. Huber complied with the request and submitted his resignation.

U.S. attorneys serve at the leisure of the president, and its not uncommon for them to be asked to resign when a new administration begins.

Huber has served as Utah’s U.S. attorney since 2015 and was renominated in June by the Trump administration to continue on in his position.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who supported Huber’s original nomination, said he is pleased the Trump administration has chosen to reappoint Huber.

“During his tenure with the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office, John has distinguished himself,” Hatch said in a statement. “He has been involved in the highest profile cases and coordinated tasks (sic) forces on everything from counter-terrorism to violent crime. He has been recognized at the highest levels in the Department of Justice for his performance. It is no stretch to say that Utah’s families are safer as a result of his efforts.”

A Utah native, Huber joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2002 and was appointed to become the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah in February 2015. Huber was confirmed by the Senate in June that year and took the oath of office in August 2015.

During his time with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Huber has been involved in the prosecution of notable federal cases out of the Southern Utah, such as 2015’s Recapture Canyon ATV protest case involving San Juan County Commissioner Phil Lyman and the 2016 case involving food stamp fraud and members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Huber has also been recognized for his service by two U.S. Attorneys General. In 2004, Attorney General John Ashcroft recognized Huber for his work in fighting violent crime, and in 2010 Attorney General Eric Holder honored him for his performance as a federal prosecutor.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.