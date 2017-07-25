Experience the heritage of Pine Valley’s mountain community at Pine Valley Heritage Day

A rock sign greets visitors and residents as they enter historic Pine Valley, Utah, date not specified | Photo for St. George News, St. George News

PINE VALLEY — The community of Pine Valley will celebrate their heritage Saturday with Pine Valley Heritage Day. Events will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Pine Valley Heritage Center, 100 E. Main St. just east of the Pine Valley Chapel, heading toward the recreation area.

Heritage Day celebrates the founding of the beautiful community of Pine Valley, surrounded by tree-covered mountain peaks that provide a respite from the blazing desert temperatures in lower elevation communities.

Artisans and historians including representatives from the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers will display authentic spinning, weaving, tatting, quilting, rug making and candle dipping.

Food vendors will provide quality summertime burgers, hot dogs, drinks and authentic Indian Tacos.

Community public safety personnel will display firefighting equipment and provide important safety tips and information.

Forest Service personnel will demonstrate the use of bow saws and other historic tools, along with pack mule demonstrations at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Entertainment will kick off at 10 a.m. with local mountain man Fred Ybright. Other entertainment will include folk duo Harvest Home and local singer Sarah Sizemore.

St. George Live is bringing Jacob Hamblin, his wife and Orson Pratt to life with opportunities to hear their stories throughout the day.

Guests are invited to get out of the heat and enjoy a day of fun, history, entertainment and exploration.

Event details

What: Pine Valley Heritage Day.

When: Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Pine Valley Heritage Center, 100 East Main St., Pine Valley.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews