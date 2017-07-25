Docutah@TheElectric screens film about punk rocker turned Mormon

Screenshot from the documentary film "New York Doll," location and date not specified | Image courtesy of Docutah@TheElectric, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Docutah@TheElectric monthly documentary screening series is coming to a close as the Docutah International Documentary Film Festival is slated to take place in September. With only two monthly screenings remaining – one in July and one in August- festival organizers are bringing “New York Doll” to the Electric Theater Friday.

The story of punk rocker and recovering alcoholic turned Mormon convert Arthur “Killer” Kane, “New York Doll” is a film that should both surprise and resonate with its audience.

Follow Kane as the film explores the rise and fall of his band the New York Dolls from their glam-punk days through their drug and alcohol addictions and their attempt at a surprise reunion and comeback.

Set against the backdrop of Kane’s 180-degree transition and conversion into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the film showcases interviews with music industry influencers Morrissey and Chrissie Hynde and explores both the highs and lows of fame in the music industry.

The film’s director Greg Whiteley will attend and is hosting the event.

“New York Doll” will screen Friday at 7 p.m. at the Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George. Tickets are $10, cash-only at the door. Reservations must be made in advance and can be made online.

In August Docutah@TheElectric will screen “Atomic Cafe.” The Docutah International Documentary Film Festival will take place Sept. 4-9.

Event details

What: Docutah@TheElectric screening of “New York Doll.”

When: Friday, July 28, 7 p.m.

Where: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Cost: $10 cash only at the door.

Additional information: Reservations are required and can be made online.

