‘Pie and Beer day’? A made up holiday for the rest of Utah

ST. GEORGE — For those reading this story from outside Utah, you may be unfamiliar with a significant element of the state’s culture celebrated annually July 24: It’s Pioneer Day, an official Utah state holiday.

Banks and some stores close along with state offices on Pioneer Day. It commemorates Brigham Young and the intrepid Mormon pioneers first coming into the Salt Lake Valley way back in 1847. A parade, a rodeo, fireworks and barbecues are usually on tap for Pioneer Day throughout Utah communities.

When it comes right down to it, though, Pioneer Day is pretty much tied to a specific religion. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pretty much owns the holiday, celebrating the day. Not everyone feels included.

About 12 years ago, groups began getting together on July 24 to celebrate the day their own way with beer and pies. Think about it. If you say it real fast, “Pioneer Day” sort of sounds like “Pie and Beer Day.” It’s an alternative some chose to the religious aspect of the day.

“Pie and Beer Day was created as a counterculture alternative for people that don’t fit into the established green jello and hand cart mold that has been around for generations,” Mike Riedel of the Utah Beer Blog said in a recent article. “More and more people are discovering what this wonderfully kitschy day has to offer. It’s not just about drinking beer or filling our er … ‘pie holes’ with pie but that other non-LDS cultures matter and that our way of celebrating life in Utah is just as legitimate.”

What kind of pie or beer? That’s the beauty of Pie and Beer day. Traditional pies like apple or cherry are seen, but meat pies and pizza pies are welcome as well. Ales, lagers and stouts share the table with root beer. All are welcome to celebrate Pie and Beer day, you don’t need alcohol to enjoy the party.

While not on the actual day, SunRiver St. George, a self-described “active adult golf course community,” is holding a Pie and Beer Day celebration of its own Friday, four days after the state holiday. Pizza will be served for the price of $5 for two slices while pies and beers brought by residents will be shared and featured. RSVP is required by Wednesday at noon.

