The Days of ’47 Dixie Pioneer Day parade

WASHINGTON CITY – Streets in downtown Washington City filled with floats, marching bands, color guards, horses and more as families lined the blocks Monday to watch the Days of ’47 Dixie pioneer heritage parade.

In Utah, the 24th of July marks an important celebration of pioneer heritage and family traditions. Arriving in Utah by covered wagon, handcart and walking on foot, Mormon pioneers first settled in the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.

Two years after their arrival, pioneer settlers began honoring their journey with an annual parade, a Utah tradition continued through present day.

The 2017 parade in Washington began at 9 a.m., with participants driving motorcycles, riding on floats, horses, wagons and even a train, while others were biking and walking from the intersection of 300 North and 300 East to Telegraph Street and ending on 300 East.

Following the parade, the festivities continued in Veterans Park with foot races for the whole family and live entertainment, along with game and vendor booths offered until 2 p.m.

The day’s festivities are set to conclude with a party at the Washington City Community Center from 6-10 p.m., featuring live entertainment, a pool party and other activities followed by a fireworks show scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

