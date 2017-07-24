Dixie Republican Forum presents Thomas Dyches on the ‘Chains of the Constitution’

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie Republican Forum presents a special evening Tuesday with speaker Thomas Dyches, known as “The Firestarter,” who will speak on the United States Constitution and how Americans can keep the federal government from making mischief and how to regain state and individual independence.

“For far too long, the enemies of liberty have had the upper hand in the battle against our rights,” the forum’s announcement states. “It’s time to tip the scales and use the Constitution to win!”

Dyches has dedicated 10 years to uncovering holes in the tactics of the federal government and its allies, the announcement states, showing how common citizens can rise up and change the direction of the nation.

Discussion points include the following:

What exactly is the Constitution anyways?

Oaths: The key to unlocking the hand of providence.

Federalism: The true relationship between the federal government and the states.

Strategy: How the enemies of liberty have corrupted the Constitution to further their agenda … legally.

The forum’s announcement cites Thomas Jefferson:

In questions of power then, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the Constitution ….

About Thomas Dyches

He has been watched and listened to by 1.5 million people and has appeared on more than 60 radio broadcasts.

He has produced over 200 political videos and podcasts and has generated over a million views on YouTube.

He has interviewed Utah’s governor, both U.S. Senators and 3 of the U.S. Representatives from Utah.

He has served as a state and county delegate five times.

He has served as manager on two election campaigns; one for U.S. Congress and one for governor.

He has delivered over 60 speeches to numerous groups, including an audience of 2,000 people.

He served eight years in the Army National Guard as a combat engineer.

He stayed 3 weeks in the middle east in 2007, in Israel and Jordan.

He served a two-year church mission in Virginia – and for five months he lived 10 minutes from Thomas Jefferson’s home.

While in Virginia, Dyches said, he developed a deep connection with the Founders and that spirit lives on in him, 20 years later.

Event details

What: Thomas Dyches at a special meeting of the Dixie Republican Forum speaking on “The chains of the Constitution: Learn the secrets that will bind down the federal government from mischief!”

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Where: Washington County Commission Chambers, 197 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Details: Free, all are welcome.

