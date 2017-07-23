Thunderstorms trigger flood advisory south of Utah-Arizona border through Virgin River Gorge

In this October 2015 file photo, heavy rains triggered more flooding in Hildale just a month after a flash flood in the same area killed 12 people and swept away one young boy who has not been found, Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2015 | Photo by Cami Cox Jim, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flood Advisory Sunday evening for northeastern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona and northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada.

Affected area

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingman, Mesquite, Colorado City, Virgin River Gorge, Beaver Dam, Littlefield, Grand Canyon Skywalk, Diamond Creek Campground, Pierce Ferry And Antares Roads, Diamond M Ranch, Mt. Trumbull, Meadview, Dw Ranch Road, Valentine, South Cove, Hualapai Mountain Park, Wild Cow Campground, Toroweap Campground, Blake Ranch Road and Virgin River Campground.

Timing

At 4:57 p.m. MST, Doppler radar indicated numerous slow moving thunderstorms over northern and central Mohave County and far eastern Clark County southeast of Overton. These storms will cause minor flooding.

The flood advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. MST Sunday.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.