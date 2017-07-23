Authorities seek driver believed to have fled scene after getting stuck on embankment

A Chevrolet Malibu gets stuck on an embankment after a slide-off near Gunlock, Washington County, Utah, July 23, 2017 | Photo courtesy Kami Felshaw, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are looking for a man who they believe may have been impaired when he left the scene after getting a car stuck on an embankment Saturday evening.

Deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Chevrolet Malibu passenger car that had gone off the road and was reportedly unoccupied on Lower Sand Cove Road close to Gunlock.

Responders found the car near a switchback about a half-mile up the road from Gunlock Drive.

“The vehicle was apparently headed down the hill, lost traction, the back end kind of spun around and then it slid off this embankment,” Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nate Abbott said.

The car was in hanging on the embankment’s downward slope and the driver was nowhere to be found when deputies arrived.

Witnesses told responders they saw the individual leave the car.

“We believe he fled the scene,” Abbott said. “Initial reports are that we believe alcohol may have been involved.”

It did not appear to responders that the driver was injured in the slide-off.

“We have an idea of who it may be,” Abbott said, “and we’re trying to locate that individual.”

A wrecker was called in to tow away the car.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

