Vandals break in, flood vacant home, causing more than $20,000 in damage

Vandals intentionally drag garden hose into vacant home and turn it on, letting it run for three days before it was discovered, St. George, Utah, July 14, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Cheryl Styler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A vacant home listed for sale was damaged when vandals allegedly broke in and dragged garden hoses into the home and turned on multiple faucets, which allowed water to flood throughout the house for nearly three days before being discovered.

Lynn and Cheryl Styler received a call from their realtor Monday saying their vacant home had been vandalized. The residence is located in the northwest area of St. George off of Bluff Street.

The realtor also told the couple that it appeared that over the previous weekend an unknown individual or individuals entered the residence and turned on all of the faucets.

In the kitchen they found a faucet sprayer hose that was stretched over the sink which allowed water to run onto the floor.

Multiple garden hoses were also found inside, appearing to have been dragged into the house and left running.

“This was a senseless act, and we are shocked and devastated,” homeowner Cheryl Styler said.

The flooding was initially reported to the realty company July 15 after a couple out shopping for a home went to the property to view it from the outside and noticed a great deal of water streaming out from under several doors.

The couple immediately called their realtor to report the situation who then called the realty company currently listing the home and left a message advising of the flooding on the general voicemail.

That message was not received until Monday.

Upon hearing the message, realty company staff went to the home and discovered the flooding and turned the water off.

The damage was extensive and devastating, the homeowner said.

“The water was at least 3 inches deep all throughout the house by then – every room of that house was flooded,” Cheryl Styler said.

The couple called police and reported the incident, and they are seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for causing more than $20,000 in damages. Those costs may also increase as the work progresses, Cheryl Styler said.

“Any property, whether it’s occupied or not, belongs to someone and entering that property without the owner’s consent is considered criminal trespassing,” Lona Trombley, Public Information Officer for the St. George Police Department said.

Trombley added that any damages caused, including the costs associated with those damages, can also become the financial responsibility of those individuals responsible if convicted.

Cheryl Styler said their homeowner’s insurance claim was denied because the home was left vacant for more than 30 days while they were trying to sell it, and repair costs are being paid out of pocket.

According to Insure.com, “Unoccupied homes can be hard to insure because they can easily fall into disrepair or be targeted by miscreants, making your home too much of a risk for your homeowners insurance company. Typically, home insurance coverage is in jeopardy if a home is left unoccupied for 30 or more consecutive days.”

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 with reference incident No. 17P017336.

