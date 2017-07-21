William E. McNair

May 11, 1940 – July 7, 2017

Our beloved husband and father William (Bill) McNair was called home suddenly Friday, July 7, 2017. Bill was born on May 11, 1940, in Salt Lake City to William Irving and Beth Earl McNair. Bill married Penelope Gardner and they had six children. They were later divorced. Bill married Lois Martin, they were married 29 years before he passed away.

Bill graduated from West High in Salt Lake and attended LDS Business College. He worked for Seiko and travelled throughout the Western U.S. and made many close friends and associates. After retiring to St George, Bill started a new career in real estate.

Bill was loved for his sense of humor and teasing personality. He truly loved people and they loved him. He loved to golf and was an accomplished golfer. Bill loved sports, especially the BYU Cougars.

He was a dedicated and loving father and grandfather. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully. He loved church history. Bill and Lois served a mission at the Member Location Service Center in St. George.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Lois Ann Martin; children Scott (Charlynn) McNair, Michelle (Joe) Rizzuto, Lisa (Rodger) Turley, Suzanne Davis, Christine (Charles) Randall, Ryan (Jennifer) McNair and stepson Jeff (Tonya) Thomas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Marilynn McNair Garrett and Carla Fitch. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepson Trent Thomas and stepdaughter, Julyn Brooks.

Services

A viewing was held on Wednesday, July 12, 9-10 a.m. at the Ivins 1st Ward LDS chapel, 290 E 1060 S, Ivins, Utah.

Graveside services were held 10:30 a.m. at Ivins City Cemetery, 400 N. 200 West, Ivins.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit McMillan Mortuary online.