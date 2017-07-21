April 13, 1997 – July 16, 2017

Naythan Matthew Bell, 20, passed away July 16, 2017. He was born April 13, 1997, in West Jordan, Utah, to Matthew Lee and Emily Nay Bell.

An extraordinary student, Naythan simultaneously completed high school and his associate degree from Dixie State in 2015. He loved playing rugby for Snow Canyon so much that he did so for six years. In addition to winning multiple state championships with his teammates, Naythan met an extraordinary mentor in Coach Jay Day. He rocked Speech and Debate Club, winning both 2014 Oratory State Champion and a Dixie State “Speech to Entertain” competition-as the only high schooler to enter.

Naythan earned his Eagle Scout and immediately gave up camping. He enjoyed coin collecting and loved all music (except country). He played piano, guitar, ukulele, and banjo and even tried the mandolin, viola, and the horrendous accordion. He loved sharing his musical talents through performing and teaching and in various jam sessions with his friends.

Following missionary service in New York City, where he learned ASL and worked with the deaf, Naythan resumed his studies at Dixie State, majoring in English and minoring in puns. And sarcasm. Naythan enjoyed making pencil drawings, practicing magic tricks, and attempting sick yo-yo moves. He organized charity concerts, coached youth rugby and was a friend to anyone who needed it.

Naythan lost his difficult battle with mental illness and felt his faith fade along the way – though he never lost his goodness. Even in his darkest days, Naythan sought to help others as best he could. He was always up for a snow cone run, a trip to DI or a serious round of Smash Bros. He always appreciated those who knew him at his best, loved him at his worst and did their best to ease his struggles.

Naythan is survived by his parents, his sister and partner-in-crime Brooklyn, his brother and best friend in the world Cayson, grandparents Gary and Vickie Nay, Cynthia and Steve Holcomb and Jim and Elizabeth Bell, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by great-grandmothers Pearl Nay and Ruth Hilton and by his beloved Uncle Russ.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Green Valley LDS 5 th Ward (Shadow Mountain Chapel), 124 North Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah.

Ward (Shadow Mountain Chapel), 124 North Valley View Drive, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd. and on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, do something kind for someone you know who is struggling. We know you’re really good at that, and it does help.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

