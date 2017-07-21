Have you seen this man wanted in 5 states for fraudulent crimes?

Law enforcement officials released this surveillance photo Friday showing a man wanted in five different states for fraudulent crimes, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Law enforcement officials are warning the public to steer clear of a 51-year-old man who has allegedly been committing fraudulent crimes and is wanted in five different states for forgery-related offenses.

Thomas Charles Boehner recently purchased more than $500 dollars’ worth of merchandise at a business in Fort Mohave, Arizona, using a fraudulent check, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.

“Everything on the check that Boehner used was fake including the name of the bank, the bank’s address, the account business name and business address,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators determined that Boehner has seven outstanding warrants for his arrest issued out of five different states for forgery and related offenses.

The last known address for Boehner is in Illinois and he is known to be a traveler, officials said.

Boehner is wanted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for forgery and theft charges.

Anyone with information on Boehner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

