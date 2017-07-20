Right On: On the fence with tax hike proposed by Our Schools Now

OPINION — Do you believe in quality education but hate tax increases? The initiative proposed by the Our Schools Now group has me on the fence. But it’s likely we’ll all have to jump one way or the other next year.

My interest in public education is longstanding. I chaired the Superintendent’s Citizens Advisory Committee in a large, Midwestern city school district. My wife served as PTA president in our children’s high school. Several of our good friends are high school principals.

Along with about 60 or so others, I attended the Our Schools Now public meeting last week at Legacy Elementary school in St. George.

As described in last week’s St. George News article, an impressive list of 50 Utah business leaders propose a $700 million tax increase initiative to fund improvements in Utah’s K-12 schools and public universities.

The initiative, proposing “The Teacher and Student Success Act,” is likely to be on our ballots in 2018.

Voters will be faced with an equally impressive list of reasons to question this initiative.

I smiled when I saw usually conservative business leaders use the word “investment” 13 times in their meeting handout. “Investment” is a politician’s code word for more taxes, more spending.

I shook my head when seniors rose to oppose tax increases of any kind, ever. How would they react if given a choice between higher taxes or significantly reduced Social Security benefits? (That day is coming.)

To see why I’m on the fence, first look at why additional funding can make a difference.

We ask a lot of our public school teachers, maybe too much. With few exceptions, teachers are in the profession because they love kids and want to help them succeed.

We take advantage of them when we provide barely adequate or less-than-adequate salaries.

We take advantage of them when we allow class sizes to grow to the point of unmanageability.

We take advantage of them when we cut back on paid nonclassroom time, time they need to prepare adequately.

We take advantage of them when we fail to pay for needed supplies and for supplemental activities like field trips.

School boards across Utah – and across the country – have taken these and similar steps to balance their budgets. How much is too much? Where do we draw the line?

Now take a look at reasons to be skeptical about raising taxes and increasing spending.

Initiative proponents argue that Utah has a teacher shortage, that openings are unfilled because we don’t offer adequate salaries. No surprise here: As the New York Times explains, the entire country has a teacher shortage. Raising salaries pits us against other states competing for the same limited pool of candidates, what economists call a zero sum game.

As a hard-nosed conservative, I believe teacher salaries and working conditions ought to be “just enough” to attract the number of qualified teachers needed.

The key words in that sentence are “number” and “qualified.” Government organizations don’t face the discipline of free market competition and hence decisions about staffing levels and salaries are of necessity subjective and political. What’s an acceptable class size? Should all teachers have an education degree?

Utah business leaders claim they can’t find enough qualified local graduates to fill their job openings. But the most likely explanation is Utah’s exceptionally strong economy with its increasing number of high tech employees. Silicon Valley job openings have exceeded the number of its local graduates for decades. Does that mean schools there are failing? Or is that a characteristic of a booming economy?

One of the meeting’s attendees offered a creative idea. Businesses could provide scholarships to private schools or funding for specialized programs at public schools: apprenticeships, workshops, factory tours and lending employees as guest instructors.

School funding is complicated by facts and figures seemingly at odds with each other.

Utah is dead last of the 50 states in education spending per student. Education Week gave Utah an overall grade of “C-minus,” 32nd in the country, heavily weighted by that low spending.

But comparing results instead of spending presents a very different picture. The Deseret News reports that Utah came in fifth overall of the 13 states that give the ACT to all of their students. U.S. News and World Report ranked Utah as the ninth best state for education.

Conservatives like me judge government programs by their results, not by their spending. Our overworked teachers – and they are overworked – must be doing a very good job as are the parents of our students.

In 2017, the Legislature appropriated about $4 billion for K-12 education and another $1.56 billion for higher education. While the initiative’s new $700 million is restricted to classroom instruction, the Legislature can do what it wants with today’s $4 billion, even redirecting some funding to noneducation uses if it so chooses. Doing so in the near term would alienate voters but no initiative can bind a future Legislature.

So what does this initiative give us? A near-term boost for teachers and a long-term tax increase.

My heart is with our teachers. My conservative principles favor fiscal discipline. I’ll keep you posted.

