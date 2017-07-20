TGIF Show: Your Pioneer Day weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | July 14-16

Pioneer Day events

Art

Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Photography: Sight Site | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Art Museum Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Only Abstraction Gallery Show | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock LIVE: Misty Frampton | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.

Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Gunlock County Duo | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Otherwise | Admission: $20-$25 | Location: FireHouse Bar and Grill, 1476 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.