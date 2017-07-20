Do you have what it takes? FitCon St. George announces addition of Ninja Warrior Course

Photo from FitCon Utah website, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Featuring top notch seminars, live fitness classes, aerial workshops and more, FitCon St. George will take place Aug. 4-5 at the Dixie Center St. George. To sweeten the pot even more, event organizers recently announced a 24-by-70-foot Ninja Warrior Course for all to try, as well as American Ninja Warrior Isaac Caldiero doing a course run that you will not want to miss.

Any ticket to FitCon St. George will give you access to professional competitions, fitness classes, aerial workshops, seminars, attempts on the Ninja Warrior Course and the latest fitness products at discounted prices.

Seminar series

FitCon will host various speakers in the Dixie Center auditorium addressing multiple topics, including strength and muscle building, endurance and motivation, “Be the Best Athlete” and more.

Jay Cutler, eight-time Mr. Olympia and international bodybuilding celebrity, will speak Aug. 5 at noon and host a Q & A session for attendees. Following Cutler’s session, Caldiero, the first American Ninja Warrior Champion and professional rock climber, will speak and then provide Ninja Warrior tips at the indoor course.

Cade Cowdin, a local world-record holder for box jumps, will also be teaching a seminar about motivation and training like an athlete. A full list of seminars and guests can be found online.

Live fitness classes

Attendees can sign up and attend various live fitness classes throughout the day Aug. 5. Fitness classes are open to all attendees regardless of skill level or previous experience. Signups and class info can be found online here.

Ninja Warrior Course

FitCon will bring an incredible Ninja Warrior obstacle course open to all attendees both days of the convention. All attendees will have unlimited access to run the course both days of FitCon at no additional cost. Kids under 12 will require an adult to help supervise their runs.

FitCon will conduct timed trials Aug. 5 from 3-6 p.m. Friends and family can compete against each other to see who can finish the full course with the fastest time. More info can be found online here.

About FitCon St. George

FitCon St. George is slated to bring eight elite competitions and events, free live fitness classes, educational seminars, celebrity guests, a Ninja Warrior course, workshops and access to hundreds of fitness-related companies all under one roof and for one incredible price. If you are looking to find products to help enhance your fitness journey, be inspired, educated and motivated, FitCon St. George is the event for you.

Two-day and single-day tickets are available. Prices range from $12-$20. Get 35 percent off tickets now by using “stgnews” at checkout. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews