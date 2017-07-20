Collision on Red Hills Parkway results in injury, felony arrest

Traffic backs up as responders tend to two-vehicle crash triggered by a driver that failed to yield on Red Hills Parkway Wednesday, St. George, Utah, July 19, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —A crash on Red Hills Parkway triggered an arrest and serious injury after a driver suspected of DUI crossed paths with an SUV Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Red Hills Parkway near the Dixie Overlook Trail involving a green Jeep Grand Cherokee and a tan Chevy Suburban carrying three occupants.

Upon arrival officers found both vehicles extensively damaged near the parking lot to the trail. An elderly passenger in the Suburban was seriously injured in the collision, along with the driver of the Jeep. Both were subsequently transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation and treatment, St. George Police Officer Zack Bahlmann said.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, officers determined that the Suburban was heading north on Red Hills Parkway and struck the southbound Jeep as it passed directly in front of the vehicle in an attempt to make a left turn into the parking lot.

The Jeep driver, later identified as James Hyrum Paulus of St. George, failed to yield to northbound traffic, Bahlmann said.

“The driver of the Suburban attempted to use some evasive maneuvers but was unable to avoid the collision,” he said.

The impact sent both vehicles spinning across the roadway, causing extensive injury to the front-seat passenger in the Suburban and significant damage to the vehicles.

Officers spoke to Paulsen before he was transported and noted possible signs of impairment, Bahlmann said, which prompted police to request assistance from the St. George Police Department’s K-9 unit. Investigators were then called out and responded to assist in the crash investigation.

At the hospital Paulsen was treated for his injuries and released into police custody, the officer said.

Paulsen was arrested and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility where he faces multiple charges, including a third-degree felony for suspected DUI with serious bodily injury, a class C misdemeanor charge of having an open container of alcohol and a traffic violation for failing to yield on a left turn.

Northbound traffic was impacted for approximately 45 minutes as officers diverted two lanes of travel into a single lane while responders tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage from the roadway.

The St. George Police Department, officers from the K-9 unit, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

Paulsen remains in jail at the writing of this report.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

