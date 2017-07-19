JUL 19-Noel Dee Robertson

Feb. 23, 1935 — July 16, 2017

Noel Dee Robertson joyfully returned to his Father in Heaven, friends and family July 16, 2017. He was born Feb. 23, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Rex and Mary Robertson. He married Janeal Einzinger Dec. 3, 1956, in the Salt Lake temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Noel is survived by his loving wife, Janeal; two sons, Doug and Bruce; and is predeceased by his youngest son, Randy. He also leaves behind other caring family members including brother Mark Robertson and his wife Barbara; daughter-in-law Patty Provost; five grandchildren: Tara, Nikki, Cameron, Hunter and Peyton; and three great-grandchildren: Zane, Zaden and Zander; as well as many lifelong friends.

Noel’s love for sports was paramount in his life. In fact, while still a young man, his LDS church team took 2nd place in an All Church basketball tournament, an accomplishment he never tired of touting. He also loved playing and coaching Little League Baseball, which he did for many years. However, Noel’s true passion was golf which led to many long lasting and cherished friendships.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the LDS Church’s Humanitarian Aid or the charity of your choice.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Buena Vista LDS Stake Center, 860 Fairway Drive in Washington.

The family welcomes friends to say farewell Saturday, July 22, 2017, prior to services, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Stake Center.

Noel will be interred at Tonaquint Cemetery immediately following the service.

Mortuary

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.