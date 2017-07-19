‘Red Rock LIVE’ brings talented musicians to streets of Kanab

KANAB — Every Friday night until October brings “Red Rock Live” in Kanab, a variety of live musical performances for the public’s free enjoyment.
The music will be staged weekly on the porch of Jakey Leigh’s Cafe, 4 E. Center St., from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. Each week features new and talented performers in a number of different musical genres.
Food and beverages may be purchased from nearby merchants.
Upcoming artists through August include the following:
- July 21 | Misty Frampton
- July 28 | Zach Marquez
- Aug. 4 | Jerry Allen
- Aug. 11 | The Naturals
- Aug. 18 | Michael SG
- Aug. 25 | No Red Rock Live | The Western Legends event will be taking place at this time.
Red Rock Live is a collaborative effort with Kane County and The Desert Pulse to offer a memorable music experience with added nightlife opportunities in beautiful Kanab.
With the talent of musicians from all over the region, the streets come alive in Kanab … “Magically Unspoiled.”
Event details
- What: Red Rock LIVE.
- When: Every Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. until October.
- Where: Jakey Leigh’s Cafe, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Cost: No cover; food and beverage purchases available at nearby locations, prices vary.
