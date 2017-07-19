‘Give it hell, John.’ Doctors report Sen. John McCain has brain tumor

FILE - Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after a blood clot was removed, Washington, D.C. July 11, 2017 | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File, St. George News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office said in a statement Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Republican has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment, including a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

“On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” his office said in a statement.

The senator and chairman of the Armed Services Committee had been recovering at his Arizona home. His absence had forced Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, to delay action on health care legislation.

In a statement, McConnell said:

John McCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family’s prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well.

Doctors say McCain is recovering from his surgery amazingly well and his underlying health is excellent, according to the statement.

Meghan McCain, the senator’s daughter, shared a statement over social media concerning her father’s condition.

“The news of my father’s illness has affected every one of us in the McCain family. My grandmother, mother, brothers, sister, and I have all endured the shock of the news.”

Meghan McCain continues, calling her father “the toughest person I know…My love for him is boundless.”

“He is a warrior at dusk, one of the greatest Americans of our age, and the worthy heir to his father’s and grandfather’s name,” she said. “But to me, he is something more, he is my strength, my example, my refuge, my confidante, my teacher, my rock, my hero – my dad.”

McCain was the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2008, when he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama. A Navy pilot, he was shot down over Vietnam and held as a prisoner for five and a half years.

Members of Utah’s congressional delegation, as well as many, many others, have taken to social media to express their support for McCain during this time.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah

“Few have served our nation more admirably than John McCain,” Hatch said. “He’s an American hero in every sense of the word, and Elaine and I will be praying for John, Cindy and the McCain family as they process this devastating news.”

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

“Sen. McCain is a true American hero,” he said. “He and his family will be in my prayers and I hope to see him again soon.

Rep. Chris Stewert, R-Utah

“I’m saddened to hear of John McCain’s cancer,” Stewart said. “Life is precious and always unpredictable and I wish he and his family the very best. “

Former President Barack Obama also chimed in.

“John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known,” he said. “Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”

Story by Donna Cassata, Associated Press | St. George News senior reporter Mori Kessler contributed to this report.

