Las Vegas woman charged with prostitution in Washington County

ST. GEORGE – Authorities recently arrested a 27-year-old woman for sexual solicitation after investigators conducted a sting operation where the suspect allegedly agreed to sex acts for money.

Las Vegas resident Nicole Renee Wilson is charged with a class A misdemeanor for a business license violation and two class B misdemeanors for sexual solicitation and for not having a business license with St. George City.

The class A misdemeanor resulted from Wilson not having a massage therapy license through the Utah Department of Business Licensing.

St. George Police initially arrested Wilson for a class A misdemeanor for sexual solicitation after running a Triple I background check that found she had multiple convictions for prostitution in several states.

However, prosecutors were later forced to lower the charge to a class B misdemeanor after they found that none of Wilson’s previous convictions were in Utah.

“In order for us to be able to enhance the sexual solicitation charge to a class A (misdemeanor) Utah law requires the prior convictions to be in the state of Utah,” Washington County Attorney Brock Belnap said. “None of the ones we found were in Utah so we had to charge with a class B.”

Wilson was booked into the Washington County Correctional Facility Friday on $4,580 bail.

According to the probable cause statement filed in 5th District Court to provide reasons for the arrest, investigators located an online advertisement for a female matching Wilson’s description. Police were also able to identify the hotel where Wilson was staying from the same ad.

“The ad was located on a site which is commonly used to solicit sexual services,” court documents state.

A police investigator, acting as a potential client, reached out to Wilson via the contact info on the ad and was allegedly able to negotiate sex acts for money over the phone. The caller also arranged for Wilson to go to his hotel. Police said they watched Wilson leave her hotel to go to the agreed meeting place.

Wilson was later placed into handcuffs. After being read her Miranda rights, Wilson allegedly admitted to being the individual who police were talking to on the phone.

“She told me she was going to the hotel room with the intention of providing Erotic Massage services with a ‘happy ending,’” according to the court records.

Police stated they believed the “happy ending” was in reference to specific sexual acts.

Wilson had condoms in her possession and allegedly told the officer she used them for the “happy endings.”

