November 18, 1919 — July 6, 2017

Shirley Marie Sheldon Jamison passed away at her daughter’s (Janis McChesney) home in West Jordan on July 6, 2017. She had lived with them for six years. Shirley was born on Nov. 18, 1919 in St Paul, Minnesota, to Lillian L. Davis and Earl M. Sheldon. She married Conrad C. Jamison on July 10, 1938. Shirley retired as a teacher for the Glendale Unified School District. They lived in California until December 1992 when they moved to St George where they enjoyed many four-wheeling and hiking adventures.

Mom loved to read, watch Perry Mason, Jeopardy and American Ninja Warrior. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions. She and Conrad served in the Los Angeles, Atlanta and St. George LDS Temples.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Earl M Sheldon, Jr. (MaryLou), daughter Julianne Nelson, and son Robert S (Luci). She is survived by daughters Sheryl Lee Wilson (Dave), Janis McChesney (Gordon), Debbie Peltz (Howard), 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to John Dietlein, MD; Meggan, Laura, Laeree and Teresa from Cornerstone Hospice. We are grateful for your kindness and excellent care. Thank you also to Herminia from Apollo Burger in West Jordan for making Mom’s Friday hamburgers just how she liked them.

Funeral services

There will be a grave dedication at Tonaquint Cemetery, St George. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.