On the EDge: Huntsman’s stand against reefer madness

OPINION – Anti-medical-cannabis forces received a bruising jolt last week when Jon Huntsman Sr. came out in favor of legalization of the herb for compassionate use.

“If medical marijuana was known by another name, it would have been utilized as a pain medication many years ago,” Huntsman said in a statement released to the Deseret News last week. “From national research and understanding, the side effects of medical marijuana are considerably less than virtually all opioids and therefore less destructive to the body.”

During an interview with a KSTU reporter Huntsman said that although he would “love to” try medical cannabis, he hasn’t done so yet. He also said he would rather “take the pain” than use opioids, which “haven’t done the job.”

Listen, this isn’t some scruffy hippie getting baked in the parking lot of a Grateful Dead concert.

Jon Huntsman Sr. is one of the most respected entrepreneurs in the world market.

He is a longtime Republican Party stalwart who once worked for the Nixon administration as associate administrator of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare and later served as special assistant and staff secretary to President Nixon. He resigned in disgust when he later learned of Nixon’s backdoor dealings and that the former president did not give one nickel to charity during his tenure in the White House.

He served as chairman for Utah in Ronald Reagan‘s presidential campaign in 1984 and George H. W. Bush‘s campaigns in 1988 and 1992.

His credentials as a Republican are impeccable.

But, there is more to Huntsman than political prowess.

He built the Huntsman Corporation from the ground up, beginning by making egg containers and those clamshell boxes once used to package Big Mac sandwiches. The company has since quit manufacturing the containers for environmental reasons, yet expanded to become one of the largest chemical corporations in the world with strident efforts to go as green as possible in its daily operations. Whether you know it or not, you use products manufactured by Huntsman every time you turn the key to your car or slip into a pair of Nike running shoes.

But, there is more to Huntsman than business acumen.

In 1993, he founded the Huntsman Cancer Institute with $10 million in seed money. Since then, he has fed HCI with $700 million in donations. At one time, he gave HCI as much in funding for one year as the American Cancer Society gave its worldwide network of cancer researchers.

He knows politics, he knows science, he knows business, but most importantly, he knows pain.

You see, he is a four-time cancer survivor and he fights a daily battle with chronic pain, being diagnosed 10 years ago with an inflammatory disease called polymyalgia rheumatica.

Like so many of us who have been diagnosed with diseases for which there are no cure that result in daily pain levels that challenge the human threshold, Huntsman understands what this compassionate use business is all about. And, like so many of us, he has been given the bad news by doctors and pain management experts that the only thing they can offer him is medication to treat the inflammation and pain.

And, that means, in today’s medical mentality, feeding the patient an endless diet of opioids and other drugs that have a deleterious impact on the body.

Huntsman understands the dangers associated with opioids, from the addiction pitfalls to the physical, mental and emotional side effects, and he’s having none of it.

He understands that living a life based around when to take your next pain med is hardly living, that functionality is part of a productive, happy and successful life, that there is this thing called building up a tolerance to the drugs that requires you take more and more of them over time to relieve your pain, which means you are more and more likely to develop dangerous side effects.

No, Jon Huntsman Sr. is not some dirty old hippie looking for a cheap and legal high.

He is an 80-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, who has worked his way to the heights of capitalism, has earned his conservative stripes over the years, has held important positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he has earned respect as one of the most philanthropic humans to grace the Earth.

Politically speaking, we’re two trains running in opposite directions on the track. But that’s OK. In fact, though, he is bucking the current Republican administration in this matter, which takes courage despite his vast wealth.

He is also standing against his church, which is opposed to a 2018 ballot initiative to legalize medical cannabis in Utah that would benefit patients suffering from cancer, Lou Gehrig’s disease, multiple sclerosis, HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and chronic pain.

The LDS church has vehemently stood against recreational cannabis legalization in states that have approved such measures and it used its influence to quash a bill brought before the Utah Legislature to open the doors to medical cannabis in Utah. How much influence Huntsman will carry in persuading voters to support the new initiative remains to be seen, but his is an important voice, one tempered by science and soaked in the effort to provide compassionate care for those suffering from a variety of illnesses.

“Jon Huntsman Sr. has been a pioneer in advocacy and philanthropy for patient care, so it’s no surprise to us that he supports medical cannabis as another treatment option for physicians and patients,” D.J. Schanz, co-director of the Utah Patients Coalition, which submitted the medical cannabis ballot initiative application last month, said in a prepared statement. “Like so many other patients, he recognizes the dangers of opiates and wants an alternative. We appreciate his public support and look forward to giving Utah voters a chance to decide in 2018.”

We have solid, copious research into the efficacy of cannabis as an analgesic and, in a surprising number of instances, anticonvulsant, curative substance.

Our neighbors to the north and south understand this, which is why Canada is on the eve of complete legalization – medicinal and recreational – and Mexico just legalized cannabis nationwide for medicinal purposes.

Medicinal cannabis is legal in Australia, Colombia, Croatia, Germany, Israel, Italy, Macedonia, the Philippines, Poland and Turkey.

In the United States, 29 states – plus the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico – have legalized cannabis for medicinal purposes despite the long-held stigma and hysteria created by uninformed politicians and religious zealots.

It’s time for Utah, and the federal government, to get over its ridiculous “Reefer Madness” mentality.

If a billionaire, 80-year-old conservative can, so can you.

No bad days!

