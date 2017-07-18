While Hatch admonishes GOP colleagues, Trump says ‘just let Obamacare fail’

ST. GEORGE – Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, took to the Senate floor Tuesday to admonish his colleagues following the death of the Senate GOP’s latest health care bill and pressed for continuing efforts to repeal Obamacare.

The bill, which already could have been considered to be on life-support when it was introduced last week, met its demise following the announcement by two Republican senators Monday they would not support the bill.

Those senators were Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. They joined fellow Republican Sens. Rand Paul, of Kentucky, and Susan Collins, of Maine, in opposing the latest iteration of legislation meant to open the door to replacing the ACA, popularly known as Obamacare.

Last night a handful of our members announced that they would not support the compromise bill, even though it would have repealed Obamacare’s taxes, reformed Medicaid by putting it on a sustainable path for future generations, and included the largest pro-life protections on federal spending that I’ve ever seen. This, Mr. President, was the opportunity we had been working toward. All we had to do was come together and compromise and seven and a half years of promises would have been much, much closer to being fulfilled. But, last night, we blinked. And, frankly, I think the members who opted to scuttle the compromise bill will eventually have to explain to their constituents why they left so many Obamacare fixes on the table and walked away from this historic opportunity. …Do we want to repeal Obamacare, or are we fine with leaving it in place? That’s the question we have to ask ourselves.

Segment’s of Hatch’s remarks can be viewed in media player at the top of this article while the entire transcript of his speech is featured at the end.

The successive defeats made clear that despite seven years of promises to repeal the ACA, Republicans apparently cannot deliver. Nonetheless, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, insisted he would move forward with a vote on his measure to repeal the law, effective in two years, with a promise to work — along with Democrats — to replace it in the meantime.

The vote to move ahead to repeal the bill will take place early next week, McConnell announced late Tuesday. It appears doomed to fail, but GOP leaders want to put lawmakers on record on the issue and move on.

At the White House, Trump appeared to recognize defeat, at least for the moment, while insisting he bore none of the blame.

“I think we’re probably in that position where we’ll just let Obamacare fail,” the president said. “We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it. I can tell you that the Republicans are not going to own it. We’ll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats are going to come to us and they’re going to say, ‘How do we fix it?'”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday night that all GOP senators have been invited to the White House tomorrow for lunch to discuss the way forward on health care.

“Right now, we have essentially two choices,” Hatch said in this speech from the Senate floor. “We can keep talking about repealing Obamacare and wish for a better future, one with more Republican votes or more Democrats willing to acknowledge reality. Or, we can press forward with the numbers we have and make good on the commitments we’ve made to the American people.”

Hatch continued:

To quote the old Scottish nursery rhyme: If wishes were horses, then beggars would ride. Translation: More talking and more wishing won’t get us anywhere. … In my view, Mr. President, the choice is an easy one. I urge all of my colleagues to once again vote with me to repeal Obamacare.

Sen. Orrin Hatch’s speech in its entirety:

Mr. President, the final pieces of Obamacare were signed into law a little over seven years ago. Since that time, Republicans – not just in Congress, but throughout the country – have been united in our opposition to the law and our commitment to repeal it.

This hasn’t been simply a political or partisan endeavor. We’re not just trying take a notch out of President Obama’s win column. The simple truth is that Obamacare isn’t working.

The law was poorly written and the system it created was poorly designed. Even a number of Obamacare supporters have come to acknowledge that it hasn’t been working the way it was promised to work. As a result, millions of Americans have suffered astronomical increases in their health insurance premiums and fewer and fewer insurance options to choose from.

That is Obamacare’s great irony: The law requires people to buy health insurance while also making it impossible to do so.

For seven and a half years, Republicans have fought to expose the failures of Obamacare and have pledged time and again to repeal it.

Every single Republican member of the Senate has expressed support for repealing Obamacare. Most of us have made promises to our constituents to do just that. And, those promises – coupled with the obvious failures of Obamacare – are a big reason why we now find ourselves in control of both chambers of Congress and the presidency.

For the last six months, Republicans have worked in good faith to find a path forward to both repeal and replace Obamacare.

The released discussion drafts attempted to bridge the divide between our more conservative and moderate members, so the products were never going to be perfect. Such is the inherent nature of compromise.

The draft released last week included additions to address member priorities, and was likely the best chance we had at a compromise bill to repeal and replace Obamacare with significant entitlement reform.

But, last night a handful of our members announced that they would not support the compromise bill, even though it would have repealed Obamacare’s taxes, reformed Medicaid by putting it on a sustainable path for future generations, and included the largest pro-life protections on federal spending that I’ve ever seen.

This, Mr. President, was the opportunity we had been working toward. All we had to do was come together and compromise and seven and a half years of promises would have been much, much closer to being fulfilled.

But, last night, we blinked.

And, frankly, I think the members who opted to scuttle the compromise bill will eventually have to explain to their constituents why they left so many Obamacare fixes on the table and walked away from this historic opportunity.

So, where does that leave us?

The Majority Leader has announced his intention to shelve the effort to repeal and replace Obamacare with a single piece of legislation. Instead, the Senate will move forward to vote on legislation to simply repeal Obamacare, with a two-year delay.

So, long story short, we have one more chance to do what we’ve all said we wanted to do.

I am aware that some members have already expressed their skepticism – if not their opposition – to this approach. I would hope that they will take the time to reconsider.

As senators contemplate this path, they should keep in mind that the upcoming vote is not about the next two years, nor is it about the past six months. We’re not going to be voting to approve a specific process for drafting and enacting an Obamacare replacement. And, we’re not voting to approve the way this effort has moved forward during this Congress.

I know some of our colleagues have doubts about the path forward. Others have complaints about the path that got us here. But this vote, in my view, will simply be about whether we intend to live up to our promises.

ERICA WERNER and ALAN FRAM of the Associated Press contributed to this story.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.