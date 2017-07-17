Southwest Airlines 737 makes unscheduled stop in St. George

Written by Ric Wayman
July 17, 2017

ST. GEORGE — Planes stacked up over McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, Monday caused a Southwest Airlines 737-800 to divert to St. George Regional Airport to take on more fuel.

Southwest Airlines flight 3729 from Chicago, Illinois, was scheduled to land at 3:40 p.m. PDT in Las Vegas. But a Federal Aviation Administration rule made the captain decide to divert to St. George.

“If they get to an airport, and they don’t have a 30 minute reserve (of fuel) then it’s a violation of FAA regulations,” St. George Regional Airport operations supervisor Brad Kitchen said.

“If a commercial aircraft takes off, and say I’m going to LAX, when I get to LAX I’ve got to have 30 minutes of fuel in reserve. That’s so if they get held in the holding pattern or the winds are strong that they can divert to another airport.”

Aircraft were lined up from Las Vegas almost to Colorado for landing, Kitchen said, so the captain diverted to St. George to pick up some more fuel. The Southwest flight was at the airport for almost an hour before resuming the flight.

“You just saw him take off, so he’s headed to Vegas,” Kitchen said.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply