Failing to notice red light results in vehicle collision

ST. GEORGE – Traffic passing through the intersection of Bluff Street and Main Street in St. George had to move around the aftermath of a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., St. George Police officers responded to the incident and found a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse SUV in the middle of the intersection that had heavy damage on its front end.

Just north of the intersection sitting in the inside northbound lane was a 2013 Ford F-250 that had damage to its passenger side.

The Ford had been northbound on Bluff Street when it approached the intersection. At the time, the driver told police he was talking to his wife and hadn’t noticed if the traffic lights had changed, St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said.

Around the same time the Chevrolet SUV had been westbound on Main Street and stopped at a red light, then proceeded through once it turned green. A witness behind the SUV told police they saw the Ford come through the intersection on the red light, resulting in the collision. Hale said.

Both vehicles appeared to be rendered inoperable by the collision and were towed out of the street. The Ford was able to restart and eventually be driven off, however.

No injuries were reported in connection with the crash and the driver of the Ford was ticketed with running a red light, Hale said.

The intersection remained open as responders tended to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

