IRS announces early registration discount for 2017 nationwide tax forums

PHOENIX — The Internal Revenue Service has announced that tax professionals wishing to attend upcoming 2017 IRS nationwide tax forums can save $115 by registering at least two weeks before each forum.

There will be a tax forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Aug. 29-31 and in San Diego, California, from Sept. 12-14.

Enrolled agents, certified public accountants, certified financial planners, Annual Filing Season Program participants and other tax professionals can register at the standard rate of $255 up to two weeks before each forum. Attendees registering after that date or onsite will pay $370.

Seminars and workshops

Tax professionals attending a 2017 tax forum can earn up to 18 continuing professional education credits. They will get the latest information on federal and state tax issues presented by experts from the IRS and partner organizations in a wide variety of seminars and workshops.

Seminar topics range from data security and identity theft prevention to future IRS digital services, the gig economy, working with private collection firms and much more.

Case Resolution Program

The nationwide tax forums offer tax professionals with unresolved client cases the opportunity to meet face to face with IRS representatives in the “Case Resolution Program.”

Since 2011, case resolution staff has worked nearly 4,500 cases with a resolution rate of over 97 percent. A forum attendee must bring a valid power of attorney for any case he or she wishes to work with the IRS. Tax businesses should bring only one client case per forum to the Case Resolution Program.

Exhibit hall

The forums also feature a two-day expo with tax and financial businesses offering products, services and expertise designed with the tax professional in mind. In a survey of 2016 attendees, the forums received an overall 97 percent satisfaction rate.

Presentations from the 2016 Tax Forums are available on IRS.gov.

2017 Tax Forum Locations and Dates

For more information or to register online for one of the 2017 Tax Forums, visit www.irstaxforum.com.

