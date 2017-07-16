Flood advisory for northeastern Mohave County

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flood advisory for parts of northwestern Arizona, including the northeastern portion of Mohave County at until 5:30 p.m. MST. Thunderstorms moving over northern Mohave County will cause heavy rain and minor flooding in the area.

At 2:34 p.m., Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over northern Mohave County. This will cause minor flooding throughout the area.

Affected areas

Some locations that will experience flooding include Mt. Trumbull, Mt. Trumbull Loop, Mud Mountain Road, Navajo Trail Road, Wolf Hole, Toroweap Campground, Bar Ten Ranch, Grand Canyon National Park in Mohave County and Tuweep.

Precautionary, preparedness actions

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely.

Turn around. Don’t drown.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the National Weather Service offer safety rules for flash flooding:

Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation

Flash flood waves, moving at incredible speeds, can roll boulders, tear out trees, destroy buildings and bridges and scour out new channels. Killing walls of water can reach heights of 10 to 20 feet. You will not always have warning that these deadly, sudden floods are coming. When a flash flood warning is issued for your area or the moment you first realize that a flash flood is imminent, act quickly to save yourself. You may have only seconds.

Most flood deaths occur in automobiles. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. Flood waters are usually deeper than they appear. The road bed may not be intact under the water. Just one foot of flowing water is powerful enough to sweep vehicles off the road. If the vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and its occupants and sweep them away

Do not hike rivers and especially slot canyons while flash flood warnings are in place

Do not hike alone and always tell someone where you and your buddy and others are going

Get out of areas subject to flooding, including dips, low spots, canyons and washes

Avoid already flooded and high velocity flow areas. Do not try to cross a flowing stream on foot where water is above your knees

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers

Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes, particularly during threatening conditions

