2-vehicle collision sends SUV crashing into retaining wall

Black Ford Expedition is sent crashing into retaining wall of LDS church during two-vehicle crash Sunday, St. George, Utah, July 16, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST GEORGE — An SUV crashed into a retaining wall after it crossed paths with a passenger car near the parking lot of a chapel Sunday afternoon, keeping emergency personnel busy in triple-digit temperatures Sunday. No serious injuries were reported.

At 2:25 p.m. St. George Police officers and emergency personnel were dispatched a crash that was reported near The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ chapel located at 1630 East 2450 South St. involving a blue Mitsubishi 4-door passenger car and a black Ford Expedition.

Upon arrival officers found the Mitsubishi in the median of 2450 South Street facing east while the Ford was smashed into a concrete retaining wall facing west.

Witnesses at the scene said the Mistubishi was heading west on 2450 South and struck the Ford just as the SUV was pulling out of the church parking lot into traffic.

According to the witness, the SUV pulled forward and slowed as she entered the roadway, possibly to get a clearer view of traffic, before continuing on.

The Mitsubishi was sent spinning in the middle of the street until it came to rest in the median, while the impact spun the Ford around and sent the SUV smashing into the retaining wall.

The man driving the Mitsubishi sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Officers closed the westbound lane of 2450 South Street and diverted traffic for approximately one hour as responders tended to the scene and cleared debris from the roadway.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officers on scene were unable to provide an official statement on the crash at the writing of this report, which may not contain the full scope of findings.

