Right On: This is why minimum wage increases harmed the very people they tried to help

Photo by CreativaImages / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — Economics 101 teaches that when you make things more expensive, people purchase less of them, and when you make them cheaper, people buy more of them. This is common sense but apparently Democrats skipped the course.

Under the guise of “fairness,” Democrats, unions and the liberal media have championed a $15 minimum wage. The city of Seattle drank the Kool-Aid and decided to progressively (pun intended) raise its minimum wage over several years.

The results are not pretty: The higher minimum wage has actually lowered incomes not raised them. Worse for the liberal elite, these are exactly the results that conservatives predicted.

In 2015, Seattle raised its minimum wage from $9 per hour to $11 per hour, resulting in a modest increase in average worker income and with little measureable impact on jobs or hours worked. However the 2016 jump to $13 per hour resulted in a drop of 9 percent in hours worked and an average income reduction of $125 per month.

These numbers were reported in a University of Washington minimum wage study commissioned by – you’ll never guess who – the city of Seattle. The city was clearly expecting its study to report triumphant results and was left scrambling when its own report showed disastrous results instead.

In desperation, the city and liberal media now are hyping instead a more limited University of California, Berkeley study that showed a modest improvement. But the University of Washington study is regarded by impartial observers as far more rigorous and definitive.

Nationally recognized labor economist David Autor is cited in an analysis piece by the Washington Post as saying: “This strikes me as a study that is likely to influence people,” adding the study is “very credible” and “sufficiently compelling in its design and statistical power that it can change minds.”

The report has changed minds in two states.

St. Louis planned to follow Seattle’s example by increasing its minimum wage starting next year. Reading Seattle’s tea leaves, Missouri enacted legislation prohibiting any city in the state from establishing a minimum wage higher than the state’s minimum.

Restaurant workers in Maine rallied to oppose increases in their state’s minimum wage. They argued that if wages were increased, their employers would be forced to cut their hours and tips would likely decrease as menu prices increased. Maine’s Legislature listened; a number of Democrats joined Republicans to repeal the mandated wage increase.

Wouldn’t raising the minimum wage reduce poverty? In a word, no.

Why not? Because, per U. S. Census Bureau statistics, over half of minimum wage jobs are filled by teenagers and college students working part time and living in households whose average income is over $65,000 per year. Most other minimum wage workers work to supplement other household income and live above the poverty level.

Fewer than 1 in 10 full-time minimum wage workers live in a household whose income falls below the government poverty line. Only 4 percent of minimum wage workers are single parents working full time.

Targeting these truly needy workers with specific help would be far more effective than using a blunderbuss increase in the minimum wage with all its negative side effects.

Adding insult to injury, raising the minimum wage reduces work opportunities. As happened in Seattle, employers would look for ways to reduce employment by automating or by shifting full-time jobs to part-time, staffing only peak hours.

Nobel prize-winning economist Milton Friedman explained why unions – and the Democrats who pander to them – favor minimum wage laws:

There is absolutely no positive objective achieved by the minimum wage law …. What you are doing is to assure that people whose skills are not sufficient to justify that kind of a wage will be unemployed …. Its real purpose is to reduce competition for unions and make it easier for them to maintain the higher wages of their privileged members.

I am acquainted with three developmentally-disabled young adults who clear tables and empty trash at local fast food restaurants. They are friendly, cheerful souls who take rightful pride in their minimum wage work. But they would be uneconomical at $15 per hour and would likely lose their jobs.

A $15 per hour minimum wage is a way of saying that my acquaintances and others whose productivity doesn’t justify this wage shouldn’t have jobs at all. That’s not my kind of “fairness.”

I espouse free markets and limited government intervention in our economy. Far too many government actions taken in the name of “fairness” and “social justice” have instead benefited the few while disadvantaging the many. Minimum wage laws are one of them.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com

Twitter: @STGnews