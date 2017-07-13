Kolob Terrace Road construction; expect delays

Composite image | Photo by Nataly Burdick, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The final phase of the Kolob Terrace Road maintenance project to help preserve the asphalt will begin July 25. Motorists should expect delays at various times during the day.

Kolob Terrace Road originates in Virgin, travels north and enters Zion National Park’s west boundaries. Traffic control crews, including flaggers, will be used during this chip seal project to stop traffic for up to 25 minutes intervals during the day.

Tony Ballard, Zion National Park road and trails foreman, said that chip seal is a process where rock chips are layered on top of hot oil over the existing surface in order to help preserve the life of the road.

“It is a process we try to do every 7 to 8 years,” Ballard said in a press statement.

People visiting the town of Springdale, the main Zion Canyon through the Scenic Drive, the Zion Lodge and the east portions of Zion National Park through the park’s south or east entrances will not be affected by the delays. Visitors accessing the Kolob Canyons section of the park from I-15 will likewise not be in the construction area.

Motorists on Kolob Terrace Road are advised to slow down through the project area and be aware of the maintenance crews on the roadways. The chip seal project is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 1.

