Police: Man ‘blacks out,’ drives off road

ST. GEORGE — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after driving his truck off the roadway Tuesday evening.

St. George Police responded to the incident at around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of 1100 East and Riverside Drive involving a white Ford pickup truck.

The driver was alert and conscious when medical responders arrived, St. George Police Lt. Joseph Hartman said, adding that he showed no obvious sign of injury at the scene.

“He was transported by Gold Cross but as a precaution,” Hartman said.

The driver told police he “blacked out” when the incident occurred, Hartman said.

The truck landed in a nearby landscaping feature and appeared to be lodged between rocks.

A wrecker arrived and towed the vehicle away after prying it out of the dirt.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

