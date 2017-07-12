Debra Brown Tracy, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away suddenly July 9, 2017. She was born Nov. 26, 1962, to Richard and Mary Brown in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married Michael L. Tracy on Oct. 15, 1980.
Debra is survived by her husband, Michael; children: Ryan (Shannon), Craig, and Jenny (Jose); grandchildren: Michael, Kylie, Alyssa, Reagan and Ryder; her mother, Mary; her brother Steve; and sister Julie. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; and her sister Lynnette.
Funeral services
- Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.
- Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.