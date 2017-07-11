Cadillac misses turn; hits wall and rolls

Written by Ric Wayman
July 11, 2017

SANTA CLARA — The driver of a Cadillac missed a turn Tuesday on Rachel Drive, sending the car off the road, into a wall and finally rolling over on its top.

A Cadillac apparently missed a turn on Rachel Drive in Santa Clara Tuesday, rolling over on its top. Santa Clara, Utah, July 11, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Dale Gibson, St. George News

“We had a single car rollover here today,” Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department public information Officer Chad Holt said. “We have a single female passenger, she’s been transported to the hospital right now … We don’t know exactly what happened, we need to do some more investigation.”

Santa Clara-Ivins Police Officer Nick Tobler, after doing some accident reconstruction, shared preliminary findings with St. George News.

Tobler said the driver was heading northbound on Rachel Drive when the road made  a left bend. The driver apparently did not make the turn, went off the road, and hit the wall, bouncing back, striking a rock, and overturned, the car landing on its top.

Holt said the driver, who is a local resident, was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with minor injuries, but was awake and alert.

The severely damaged car was rolled back over and towed from the scene.

The Santa Clara-Ivins police department, Santa Clara Fire department and Ivins fire department responded to the wreck.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply