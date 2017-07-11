Richard Dirk Isom

1932 — July 5, 2017

A humble man and gentle soul, Richard “Dick” Dirk Isom, passed quietly of age-related illness on Wednesday, July 5, at his home in St. George; he was surrounded by his children and loved ones.

Born in 1932 in Hurricane, Utah, to Rosy Ann Sawyer Clove and Richard Isom, Dick was happiest when he was outdoors. He loved nature, hunting, fishing and going up to ‘the mountain’ aka Kolob to stay and play with his family in the cabin he built by hand and heart. His heart also belonged to his wife Sharon Lemmon, and the three living children they brought into the world, along with baby Carl who died shortly after birth.

Ever the cultivator, Dick had vegetable gardens in St. George and Kolob. Ever the cultivator, Dick taught others about love and hard work not with words but by example. Making bread from scratch, sewing, frying chicken, making gravy, building, and fixing – Dick could do it all. He played the guitar and sang like an angel. And, at age 85, he still holds the shot put record at Hurricane High School.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, his parents, one sister, and 11 half brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son, Richard Michael (Amy) Isom, and daughters, Patricia (Geno Garcia) Isom and Deborah (Tom) Calegory, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family extends their graciousness to all who cared for Dick.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at the Flood Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 400 E. 100 South in St. George. There will be a viewing Friday, July 14, from 6-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 15, from 10-10:45 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com