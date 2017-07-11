Sept. 20, 1929 – July 7, 2017

John L. Clure, 87, died while recovering from heart surgery on July 7, 2017, in St. George, Utah.

John was born Sept. 20, 1929, in Bayard, Nebraska, the fourth child born to Samuel Leroy and Dorothy Jane Clure.

John graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering in 1951. He married Marcia Lynn Josifek, Sept. 7, 1963, and was sealed to her in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 14, 1989.

John worked 38 years in the aerospace field on projects including jet engine turbine blade cooling, the Douglas DC 8 airplane, the Apollo program to the moon, the Space Shuttle, the Space Station Freedom later known as the International Space Station, nuclear test facilities and cleaning up stack gases of coal fired power plants.

He was co-inventor of a high pressure, high temperature burner (SUE Burner) and was a registered professional engineer in the field of mechanical engineering in California, North Dakota and Nevada. He also served two active years in the United States Army and six years in the Reserves.

John joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1987 and was a dedicated primary teacher for 26 years. He loved the little ones and taught over 198 children, mostly of baptismal age.

After retirement at the age of 60 he moved to beautiful Southern Utah and became an avid hiker for over 20 years. Included in his hiking feats were the Grand Canyon from rim-to-rim in 10-plus hours at the age of 67 and to the top of Mount Whitney and back down in 15 hours at the age of 71.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia; his brother, Frank; and sister, Roberta. He is survived by his sister, Gladys; daughters, Laura (Michael) Kimball and Denise (Clark) Hampton; five wonderful grandchildren: Jessica Kimball, Monica Hampton, Emily Kimball, Angela Hampton and Jason Kimball; and many other loved ones and friends.

