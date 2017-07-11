City council candidates poised to debate issues

ST. GEORGE – City council candidates for Washington City and the city of St. George are slated to appear in a candidate debate on the Dixie State University campus Wednesday.

Hosted by the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Action Committee and DSU Community, State & Federal Relations, the debate will feature six candidates running for two open council seats available in both Washington City and St. George.

Candidates running for the St. George City Council (2 positions):

Joe Bowcutt

Michele Randall

Gregg McArthur

Bryan Thiriot

Greg Aldred

Marc Stallings

Candidates running for the Washington City Council (2 positions):

Jon Palmer

Garth Nisson

Kurt Ivie

Doug Dennett

Daniel Cluff

Douglas Ward

Event details

What: Candidates for Washington City and St. George City councils meet to debate.

When: Wednesday; doors open 11:30 a.m.; program begins at noon.

Where: Dixie State University Zion Room, Holland Building, 4th Floor, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: $15 per person; attendance is by registration only. Go here to register.

