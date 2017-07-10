Perspectives: Frederick Douglass, not all holidays are what we think they are

Composite image, St. George News

OPINION – One of the greatest perks of my work is found in the company I keep. This isn’t to brag or to imply that my workplace is better than yours. It’s simply an acknowledgement that I’m blessed to encounter a number of genuinely insightful, freedom-minded people along the way.

One of those individuals is a young law student named Nole who works as our office manager.

As we were preparing to celebrate Independence Day last week, Nole shared with me some illuminating excerpts from “The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, An American Slave.”

As a former slave, Douglass had a number of piercing observations regarding what holidays were really about. They definitely made me take a deeper look at how we celebrate holidays and what we might learn from his wisdom.

Douglass wrote of how the days between Christmas and New Years were considered as holidays and the slaves were excused from their labors, except to feed and care for livestock. They were allowed to use or abuse their time, according to the grace of their masters, as they saw fit.

He wrote of how the biggest part of that time was spent in games and merriments such as playing ball, running foot-races, wrestling, fiddling, dancing and drinking whisky. Interestingly, a slave who chose to work during the holidays, rather than playing and getting drunk, was seen as an ungrateful disgrace.

Slaves were actively encouraged to have ample whisky to get them through the holidays and the slaveholders would place bets on which slave could drink the most without getting drunk. This way, Douglass wrote, whole multitudes could be induced to drink to excess.

The larger purpose served by allowing slaves to observe these holidays was not based in some noble human gesture on the part of their master. It was there to give them the illusion of having temporary freedom.

Douglass explained:

Were the slaveholders at once to abandon this practice, I have not the slightest doubt it would lead to an immediate insurrection among the slaves. These holidays serve as conductors, or safety-valves, to carry off the rebellious spirit of enslaved humanity.

The encouragement to engage in excessive drinking and revelry served an even more sinister purpose. It taught them to be disgusted with what was portrayed as freedom.

By encouraging the slaves to abuse the tiny measure of freedom that was afforded them, they embraced their slavery with even greater vigor at the end of their holiday celebration.

Douglass wrote:

Thus, when the slave asks for virtuous freedom, the cunning slaveholder, knowing his ignorance, cheats him with a dose of vicious dissipation, artfully labelled with the name of liberty. So, when the holidays ended, we staggered up from the filth of our wallowing, took a long breath, and marched to the field, — feeling, upon the whole, rather glad to go, from what our master had deceived us into a belief was freedom, back to the arms of slavery.

As I read these excerpts, I couldn’t help but think about the parallels that could be drawn to the way we celebrate holidays in our time.

Granted, we are not in bondage physically—as chattel slaves. However, looking at the way we approach holidays like Independence Day, the case can be made that we have embraced a type of mental slavery instead.

We proudly display the red, white and blue. We barbecue and play and drink to our hearts content. We cheer and turn millions of dollars into noise and smoke via fireworks displays.

And when the holiday is over, we go back to whatever we were doing before with no deeper sense whatsoever of what we just celebrated. Authentic freedom and a sincere appreciation of what it means have taken a backseat to noisy outward displays of excess.

This wasn’t always the case.

John Adams, writing to his wife Abigail, noted that the anniversary of our independence was worthy of celebration by succeeding generations. Note how he envisioned the forms that celebration might take:

It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.

The raucous part of liberty, we’re very eager to celebrate. The virtuous part that requires a sense of humility and gratitude, is no longer in fashion.

In many ways, our holidays are becoming little more than the pressure valve Frederick Douglass referred to that kept the slave population safely distracted.

The rebellious, yet moral, stand taken by the founders to secure their freedom was based on principles that are still at stake today. One day, we may have another holiday worth celebrating properly.

