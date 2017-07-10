Teens sentenced for death of Officer Cody Brotherson

West Valley City police officer Cody Brotherson was killed Sunday morning during a police chase when the suspect's car hit him as he was attempting to deploy a spike strip. West Valley City, Utah | Composite image, elements courtesy of West Valley City Police Department, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The three teenagers guilty in the death of West Valley City officer Cody Brotherson were sentenced on Monday morning in juvenile court at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City.

The teens, ages 14, 15 and 16, were all sentenced to a secure care in a juvenile facility until they turn 21-years-old – the maximum punishment possible.

The 15 year old will face 1,000 hours of community service and the other two will face 2,000 hours.

Brotherson was killed on Nov. 6, 2016, when the three teens, who were driving a stolen car, hit him. Brotherson had been laying down police spike strips to stop their vehicle. He was 25.

