Nevada running out of weed, ‘state of emergency’ declared

Written by Fox13Now.com
July 10, 2017
File photo: Marijuana in the Browse region of the Dixie National Forest, Washington County, Utah, Aug. 24, 2012 | Photo by Joyce Kuzmanic, St. George News

Nevada’s governor has endorsed a state of emergency declared for recreational marijuana regulations, after the state’s tax authority declared that many stores are running out of weed.

People buy marijuana products at the Essence cannabis dispensary, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Nevada. Dispensaries were legally allowed to sell recreational marijuana starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. AP Photo by John Locher, St. George News

The Nevada Tax Commission said in a statement it will consider emergency regulations on July 13 to provide a structure for marijuana distribution to retailers. It would allow for liquor wholesalers to get in on the marijuana business.

“Based on reports of adult-use marijuana sales already far exceeding the industry’s expectations at the state’s 47 licensed retail marijuana stores, and the reality that many stores are running out of inventory, the Department must address the lack of distributors immediately,” the statement said. “Some establishments report the need for delivery within the next several days.”

Close to Utah, West Wendover is currently in the process of drafting an ordinance for marijuana sales. Mesquite recently voted to allow recreational sales at its lone dispensary.

