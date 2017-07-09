IRS launches 2017 summertime tax tip program

Stock images, St. George News

PHOENIX — More than 719,000 taxpayers received plain-language tax tips directly to their email inbox during this past tax filing season and got the information they needed to help them file their taxes.

Because taxes are year-round for many taxpayers, and many taxable situations arise during the summer months, the Internal Revenue Service offers a summertime tax tip program that begins July 3. The IRS is encouraging taxpayers to sign up now for this email service to help them get a jump-start on their taxes and learn about the tax implications of events that often occur during the summer months.

The summertime tax tip series, which offers helpful consumer tips written in plain language, covers a wide range of important subjects.

Some of the 2017 summertime tax tip topics include:

Tax scams don’t take vacations; what’s out there now

Teens and summer jobs

Vacation home rentals – tax implications

Getting married? Tax implications you need to know

IRS notices – What you could receive in the mail from the IRS

The IRS tax tips email service is available in English and Spanish. It provides new IRS tax tips via e-mail three times a week during the months of July and August. Subscribers will also receive a tax tip each day of the week during the tax filing season and special edition tax tips that are issued for “hot topics” that arise throughout the year.

Taxpayers can sign up to receive IRS tax tips automatically for free on www.irs.gov. From the Subscriptions link on the top right of the IRS website, choose “IRS Tax Tips” on the drop-down menu, and then click on “Subscribe.” Click on “more,” on the drop-down menu, to subscribe to the IRS tax tips in Spanish.

The IRS also has a number of other e-subscriptions to which taxpayers, tax professionals and others may subscribe to receive tax information via email from the IRS during the tax-filing season and the rest of the year.

