Oct. 2, 1926 — July 4, 2017

Beryl Pulsipher Hinton, 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 4 at the Meadows Assisted Living Facility in St George.

Beryl was born to John and Cleone Pulsipher on October 2, 1926 in Salt Lake City. She was raised in Bunkerville, Nevada until her family moved to Hurricane when she was 16. Her father was killed when she was three years old, so growing up she had much of the responsibility of looking after her three younger sisters in their family’s humble circumstances.

After graduating from Hurricane High School in 1944 she joined the US Navy and was sent to Hunter College in New York for her basic and nursing training. She was in Times Square on VJ Day (Not the nurse kissing the sailor). After her training, she was assigned to the base hospital at Camp Pendleton in Southern California. She was honorably discharged from the Navy in July of 1946 and returned to Hurricane. She attended college in Cedar City for a short time before she married her high school sweetheart, Verdell Hinton in the St George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Beryl was active in the LDS church throughout her entire life. She served faithfully and diligently wherever she was asked to serve. She was the Relief Society President in the Las Vegas Ward and Sacramento Ward and Young Woman’s President in the Sacramento Ward. She loved her family dearly but had plenty of room left to open her heart and home to numerous extended family and others who needed a temporary home and nurturing. She always had a beautiful smile and fresh chocolate chip cookies in the cookie jar. She and Verdell served together in the Iowa Mission Field from 1991-1993. They enjoyed traveling domestically and abroad including Europe, the Holy Land and Egypt.

Beryl is survived by her husband of 70 years, Verdell; and their six children: Jenny Lundwall of Hurricane, Terry Westover (Alan) of Hamilton, Missouri, Dell (Karen) of Phoenix, Arizona, Rick (Susan) of Reinier, Oregon, Mike (Lauri) of Madera, California and Jerry (Dawn) of Gresham, Oregon. They have been blessed with 36 grandchildren, 103 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Beryl is preceded in death by her parents, John and Cleone Pulsipher; brothers: Venden and Dalton: and sisters: Virgil Heaton, Jonna Stout and Cleone Sheffer.

Many thanks to the Integrated Senior Care (hospice) service and the wonderful aides and nurses at the Meadows Assisted Care Facility.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane LDS Chapel, 274 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Visitations will be held at the church on Friday evening from 7-8 p.m. and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.