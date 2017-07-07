Mike Lee hosts phone-in ‘town hall meeting’ on health care

Composite image, St. George News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Sen. Mike Lee recently announced his next town hall meeting will be on the topic of health care. The Live Access event held over the phone and streamed live will occur Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Lee and four other GOP senators came out in opposition of the “Better Care Reconciliation Act” just hours after it was released June 22 as a Senate Republican proposal to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

In response to the delayed vote on the bill in the Senate on June 27, Lee said:

The first draft of the bill included hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts for the affluent, bailouts for insurance companies, and subsidies for lower-income Americans. But it ignored the middle-class families who have borne the brunt of Obamacare, and who have been left behind by both parties in Washington for too long. That’s why I opposed it. And it’s why I’m happy we postponed the vote today.

In response to the volume of requests for live engagement, Lee has increased the limit of the number of people that can attend Wednesday’s event to 100,000 participants. To receive a phone call at the time of the event, people can register online. People who want to stream the event live on their computer or mobile device can do so on Lee’s website when the event starts.

Since joining the Senate in 2011, Lee has held monthly events where Utahns can start a dialogue with the senator. These events are regularly attended by phone by tens of thousands of Utahns from across the state. Hundreds of thousands of participants across the country regularly access the events online.

Event details

What: Phone-in town hall meeting with Sen. Mike Lee.

When: Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m.

