Ogden couple arrested in connection with death of 3-year-old daughter

Brenda Emile, 22, and Miller Costello, 25, were booked into the Weber County Jail Friday, July 7, 2017 | Booking mugs courtesy of the Ogden City Police Department, St. George News

OGDEN — An Ogden couple was arrested and booked into jail early Friday morning in connection with the death of their 3-year-old daughter, police said.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an unconscious child who wasn’t breathing inside a home near 28th Street and Grant Avenue about 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

Responding officers found the girl, identified as Angelina Costello, dead at the scene, according to Ogden Police Lt. Danielle Croyle.

Croyle said officers noticed evidence of “abusive trauma” when they found the girl.

Read the full story here: KSL News.

Written by CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL News.com. Contributing, DAVE CAWLEY.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2017 KSL.com