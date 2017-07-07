FOUND: 26-year-old Rylee Celaya

Rylee Celaya was found at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas after being listed as missing with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department | Photo courtesy Christina Teed, St. George News

Updated July 8, 7:50 p.m. Rylee Celaya was located Saturday at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

ST. GEORGE — A woman with ties to St. George has been reported missing out of Las Vegas.

Rylee Celaya, 26, was confirmed to be listed as a missing person by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield as of Monday morning.

She was reportedly last seen July 1 on Fremont Street in Las Vegas.

Friends and family are concerned for her safety, Christina Teed, a friend of Rylee Celaya, said.

Rylee Celaya lived in the St. George area for more than 15 years and has friends and family in the area. She had only moved to Las Vegas in recent months.

She may be with her husband, Adrian Celaya.

She is described as small in stature with long brown hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on several parts of her body. She has a scar on her left eyebrow.

Age: 26.

Date of birth: Nov. 14, 1990.

Maiden name: Ballow.

Height: Approximately 5 feet 3 inches.

Hair: Brown.

Eyes: Brown.

Sex: Female.

Build: Short stature.

Other: Tattoos on body and scar on left eyebrow.

Anyone with information about Rylee Celaya’s whereabouts is asked to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3403 or 702-994-5834.

