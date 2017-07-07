‘Human Resources for Nonprofits’ to address critical issues of legal compliance

Composite stock illustration, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As part of their ongoing professional development program, the Utah Nonprofits Association is presenting the training workshop “Human Resources for Nonprofits” featuring Carol Golichnik, owner of CG Nonprofit Solutions. The workshop will take place Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Nonprofit organizations don’t get a pass when it comes to employment laws, and this training will focus on the most important human resource issues for nonprofits. Attendees will leave feeling comfortable their organization is in compliance or knowing how to move forward to do so.

“This training course provides nonprofits with practical and actionable skills for developing human resource programs based on the latest requirements in terms of legality and best practices,” said Dawn McLain, chair of the Southern Utah Committee of the Utah Nonprofit Association.

While the session is targeted for UNA’s nonprofit membership base, all nonprofit organizations are welcome to participate, and all participants are encouraged to include key team members from their staff and board of directors.

The workshop will discuss a variety of human resource-based compliance and reporting issues, with discussion time allotted for nonprofits to ask questions related to their specific organization or human resource challenges.

“The fact is, human resource laws and strategies are always changing, but accountability remains constant,” McLain said. “It is in the best interest of every organization to keep abreast of the ongoing changes in this area.”

Attendees will also leave with a toolkit to help with everyday human resource decision making issues and tasks.

Session details

What – “Human Resources for Nonprofits” featuring Carol Golichnik, owner of CG Nonprofit Solutions.

When – Wednesday, July 12 | Check in, continental breakfast at 7:45 a.m.; Training: 8 a.m. – noon.

Where – DXATC Emergency Response Training Center, 610 S. Airport Road, St. George.

About the session – Participants to “Human Resources for Nonprofits” will learn about:

the latest rules on determining employee vs. independent contractor status.

required documentation when hiring an employee.

the difference between exempt and non-exempt status for employees.

rules for employees who volunteer.

required benefits for employees.

necessary policies to be in place even if there is no employee handbook.

other topics as determined by the needs of the group – bring your questions!

Registration – Cost: $30 UNA members/$50 nonmembers

This workshop is a “Buy 1, Get 1 FREE” event. Register and pay for one attendee from your organization and you can bring a second person from your organization for free. Registration is available here. Once the first registration is complete, email Dawn McLain at dawn@writeituponline.com with the name and email address of the additional attendee.

About the presenter – Carol Golichnik is the owner of CG Nonprofit Solutions, which provides back office assistance to nonprofit organizations with a goal of giving board members the “Freedom to Focus on Their Mission.” Carol has 30 years of experience working with for-profit businesses, primarily as a human resource professional and a manager of operations. During the last nine years she has expanded to use her experience in nonprofit settings as a consultant and an enthusiastic volunteer.

She is also an active member of the Southern Utah Committee of the Utah Nonprofit Association, dedicated to promoting the advancement of local nonprofits and their valuable contributions to the community.

