Celebrate Pioneer Day at the Bryce Canyon Country Rodeo

A cowboy participates in the saddle bronc competition at the Ruby's Inn Bryce Canyon Country Rodeo, Bryce Canyon City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Ruby's Inn, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON CITY —Ruby’s Inn invites visitors to take part in a western tradition this Pioneer Day at the annual Bryce Canyon Country Rodeo series. On July 24, participants from all over the nation will compete in one of the four jackpot rodeos held throughout the summer, and one of the largest of the year.

The rodeo series operates four nights a week at Ruby’s Inn during the summer months — Wednesday through Saturday — at 7 p.m. until August 19. Ruby’s Inn — a historic hotel located just outside Bryce Canyon National Park — has hosted the event since the 1980s.

“Many local up-and-comers and traveling cowboys compete in the rodeo every summer,” said Brady Syrett, manager of the Ruby’s Inn Bryce Canyon Rodeo. “The rodeo is also an exciting place for young riders to hone their riding skills and get experience.”

Participants can try their luck at riding in a real western rodeo, bull riding for the adults and steer and sheep riding for children. There is no entry fee for participants in the regular summer series. Entry fees for the jackpot rodeo range from $5-$50.

All the money placed into a jackpot goes to the top finishers in each event. In addition to the chance at prize money, the jackpot helps add pressure and competition to an already great rodeo.

“We put on a show for the tourists that come in, we also help the cowboys improve their skills,” Syrett said. “We have stock from beginner all the way up to advanced. This is a great place to learn how to ride and practice your skills. We are always looking for new contestants.”

Remaining jackpot rodeos will be held July 24 (Pioneer Day) and August 12. To sign up, call 866-782-0002 or email rodeo@rubysinn.com. You must sign up by 5 p.m. on the day of the rodeo.

Cost of admission is $13 for adults and $9 for children ages 5-11. All tickets are general admission and can be purchased at Best Western Plus Ruby’s Inn or at the entrance gate of the rodeo grounds.

More information about the rodeo and other Ruby’s Inn activities can be found here.

About Ruby’s Inn

Since 1916, Ruby’s Inn has been making it easy for visitors from around the world to experience the epic scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park. Ruby’s Inn is located at the entrance to the park and offers the closest lodging with everything from luxury hotel rooms to RV parks and campgrounds.

Ruby’s Inn is open year-round and has exclusive access to canyon overlooks for horseback riding, ATV riding, horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoeing. The Ebenezer’s Barn and Grill entertains crowds nightly from April through October with a western dinner show and cowboy grub. The General Store provides fuel, groceries, camping gear, clothing and souvenirs. To plan your vacation, visit Ruby’s Inn online or call 1-866-866-6616.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews