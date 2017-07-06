Right On: Segregation rears its ugly head but not where you expect

Photo by Delpixart / iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

OPINION — Segregation is back. But this time not in the Jim Crow South.

Instead calls for segregated educational facilities have sprung up all over the country from an unexpected source. Militant African-Americans are demanding segregation’s return, aided and abetted by craven college administrators and the liberal media.

Recent examples show how widespread and bold these segregation demands have become.

California State University, Los Angeles offers segregated housing for black students at the request of the school’s black student union.

The University of Connecticut, the University of California, Davis, and the University of California, Berkeley, followed suit.

University of Wisconsin black students have demanded free tuition and housing.

At the University of Michigan, a student group that previously complained about the lack of racial “diversity” and “inclusion” has now requested a safe space on campus reserved for students of color to gather.

At the University of Missouri, only students of color were invited to participate in a “die-in” protesting the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Harvard now holds separate commencement ceremonies for black students.

This madness – and it is madness – is enabled by progressive college administrators who suffer from “white guilt.” The Urban Dictionary defines white guilt as “a belief, often subconscious, among white liberals that being white is, in and of itself, a great transgression against the rest of the world for which one must spend their life making atonement.”

In a National Public Radio interview, Shelby Steele, the African-American author of “White Guilt: How Blacks and Whites Together Destroyed the Promise of the Civil Rights Era,” said that since the 1960s civil rights movement, the pendulum has swung all the way from white supremacy to white guilt – a condition he says is just as harmful to black America.

Steele explains that white guilt has allowed African-Americans, and especially African-American leadership, to play the race card. He says blacks are quick to see racism even when it’s not there, because racism claims give them power over whites.

The Black Lives Matter movement provides a vivid and current example of black leaders playing the race card.

Do all lives matter? Or do only black lives matter? Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Martin O’Malley were shouted off a Phoenix stage in 2015 for daring to say “black lives matter, all lives matter.” The New York Times catered to the movement’s blatant racism and to white guilt by claiming that broadening the phrase to include others diminishes its focus on blacks.

Another racist phrase loved by militant blacks and progressives is “white privilege,” the claim that white Americans enjoy a great number of unearned privileges. If you disagree, you are by definition a racist.

Dennis Prager’s article, “The Fallacy of White Privilege,” demolishes this claim convincingly. He concludes:

The assertion turns out to be largely meaningless. And, more significantly, it does great harm to blacks. The left has become the only real enemy the black has in America today.

The Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision was a watershed in this country’s race relations. The court ruled that “separate educational facilities are inherently unequal.”

Liberals today have completely turned their backs on Thurgood Marshall’s victory and on Martin Luther King’s vision of a colorblind America. They have abandoned the moral high ground and their roots in the great civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Instead, grasping for political advantage, liberals have embraced identity politics. A New York Times editorial stated that for the Democratic Party “group identity is a doctrine and group grievances are to be nurtured and exploited politically no matter the damage to civil discourse.”

Identity politics and white guilt motivate affirmative action and diversity programs. These programs are, in fact, subtle forms of racism. Instead of advancing African-American interests, Shelby Steele argues they send the message that blacks can’t improve themselves on their own. Worse, they have empowered a generation of black leaders demanding government favors and – amazingly – a return to segregation.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts hit the nail on the head when he said, “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

My definition of a racist is someone who judges others by their race. To me, that makes many on the left racists. They claim they are working to end racism by promoting the best interests of blacks. But in fact, they are stirring the pot of racial discontent, perhaps inadvertently or more cynically, for political gain.

I denounce racism in any form. I have no doubt that too many African-Americans have experienced overt racism from bigoted individuals. These actions are despicable.

But thoughtful Americans should also condemn the left’s subtle racism that has exacerbated racial divides, not healed them. Witness the new breed of black student segregationists.

I embrace Martin Luther King’s vision for America:

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but the content of their character.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com

Twitter: @STGnews